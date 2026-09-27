After WRD objects, Ring Road to get bridge across Kannigaiper tank

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), implementing the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), has proposed replacing a 180m embankment across Kannigaiper tank in Tiruvallur district with a bridge following objections from the water resources department (WRD) over possible obstruction to water flow.
The development was disclosed in a status report filed before the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by CPRR project director.
According to the report, the CPRR alignment crosses Kannigaiper tank for about 280m. The original proposal provided for a 100m bridge and a 180m embankment. While the WRD had issued a no-objection certificate for construction of the 100m bridge, work on the remaining 180m was held up due to objections from the department.
The issue was subsequently taken up by a high power committee chaired by the chief secretary on January 7. Following a joint inspection by WRD and TNRDC officials on February 4, WRD suggested providing a structure for the remaining 180m to prevent blockage of the tank’s inlet channel. The matter was again discussed by the high power committee on March 9, which advised TNRDC to proceed according to WRD requirements.
TNRDC said it subsequently explored the possibility of constructing a bridge instead of the embankment. The proposed structure would have a 25m span between each pillar, which the agency said would allow uninterrupted water flow and would be designed according to Indian Roads Congress standards.