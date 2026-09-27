After WRD objects, Ring Road to get bridge across Kannigaiper tank

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), implementing the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), has proposed replacing a 180m embankment across Kannigaiper tank in Tiruvallur district with a bridge following objections from the water resources department (WRD) over possible obstruction to water flow.

The development was disclosed in a status report filed before the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by CPRR project director.

According to the report, the CPRR alignment crosses Kannigaiper tank for about 280m. The original proposal provided for a 100m bridge and a 180m embankment. While the WRD had issued a no-objection certificate for construction of the 100m bridge, work on the remaining 180m was held up due to objections from the department.