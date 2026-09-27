Amici curiae to inspect Anaikatti soon

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court has directed the Amici curiae to inspect Anaikatti and furnish their suggestions on speed-calming and other measures required to ensure the safety of wild animals.
A special division bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar, which hears environment- and forest-related cases, was also hearing a plea seeking a ban on night traffic on the Coimbatore-Anaikatti road. The bench directed the Amici curiae to conduct the inspection and submit their report at the next hearing on November 6.
The plea was filed by Chennai-based petitioner S Muralidharan.
The bench issued the direction after the state highways department informed it at the on September 18 that it had placed rumble strips at five locations along the Coimbatore-Mannarkad State Highway in the Anaikatti ghat section— a crucial wildlife movement area— to control vehicular speed and improve the safety of wild animals.
State Highways officials also informed the bench that, based on recommendations from the forest department, metal beam crash barriers had been removed at four locations to facilitate the safe movement and crossing of wild animals along the Coimbatore-Anaikatti road.
Advance information and warning signboards have also been installed at various locations identified as potential wild animal crossing points.
"The maintenance of the aforesaid road safety measures is being carried out routinely by the highways department. It is further stated that any additional safety measures recommended by forest officials will be duly examined and implemented by the highways department," the bench said.