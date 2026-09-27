Amici curiae to inspect Anaikatti soon

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court has directed the Amici curiae to inspect Anaikatti and furnish their suggestions on speed-calming and other measures required to ensure the safety of wild animals.

A special division bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar, which hears environment- and forest-related cases, was also hearing a plea seeking a ban on night traffic on the Coimbatore-Anaikatti road. The bench directed the Amici curiae to conduct the inspection and submit their report at the next hearing on November 6.

The plea was filed by Chennai-based petitioner S Muralidharan.

The bench issued the direction after the state highways department informed it at the on September 18 that it had placed rumble strips at five locations along the Coimbatore-Mannarkad State Highway in the Anaikatti ghat section— a crucial wildlife movement area— to control vehicular speed and improve the safety of wild animals.