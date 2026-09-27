‘Anti-Sathyabama’ protesters give minister a tough time in Dharapuram

TIRUPPUR: Chaos ensued while Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V Sampath Kumar was campaigning for TVK candidate Sathyabama at Nanjiyampalayam in Dharapuram on Friday night when a crowd of nearly 25 residents gathered at the spot and questioned the minister why the candidate was not accompanying him for the campaign.
“We voted for her (Sathyabama) in the Assembly election. There is a severe drinking water crisis in our area. Only we know the hardship. We need to raise a question with her regarding that,” they told the minister. Further, the crowd prevented the minister from moving forward, resulting in a scuffle between a few TVK members and the group.
Claiming that they were attacked by the TVK cadre, the group staged a protest on the main road in Dharapuram, raising slogans against the government and the minister. They complained via social media that members of the ruling party had damaged their vehicles.
Addressing reporters on Saturday, Sampath Kumar said the people in the crowd were restless. “So, I left that place. This is an attempt by the opposition parties to disrupt our campaign. We won’t fall prey to their plot. We have the support of the people. Opposition parties are unable to tolerate it.”
A police official said the people in Friday’s crowd that confronted Kumar are from the DMK and the AIADMK. “They had come there with an intention. A scuffle broke out between only because they intercepted the minister. No one was harmed in the incident. Therefore, no case has been registered,” the official added.
Meanwhile, at Pottikampalayam on Saturday night, the residents allegedly blocked Sathyabama from campaigning, leading to tension in the area. Following this, the TVK candidate left the spot without getting down, sources said.