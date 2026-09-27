‘Anti-Sathyabama’ protesters give minister a tough time in Dharapuram

TIRUPPUR: Chaos ensued while Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V Sampath Kumar was campaigning for TVK candidate Sathyabama at Nanjiyampalayam in Dharapuram on Friday night when a crowd of nearly 25 residents gathered at the spot and questioned the minister why the candidate was not accompanying him for the campaign.

“We voted for her (Sathyabama) in the Assembly election. There is a severe drinking water crisis in our area. Only we know the hardship. We need to raise a question with her regarding that,” they told the minister. Further, the crowd prevented the minister from moving forward, resulting in a scuffle between a few TVK members and the group.

Claiming that they were attacked by the TVK cadre, the group staged a protest on the main road in Dharapuram, raising slogans against the government and the minister. They complained via social media that members of the ruling party had damaged their vehicles.