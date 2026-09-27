CCB searches four locations in Kallakurichi in private school approval fraud case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police on Saturday searched four locations in Kallakurichi district linked to relatives of absconding accused Muthukumar in a case involving alleged fraud in securing government approvals for private schools.

The searches, conducted on September 26, covered the residences of Muthukumar's relatives Saravanan and Ramesh in T Kunnathur, besides the house and shop of Gokulakrishnan in Kallakurichi. Police seized 30 documents, including bank-related records, during the searches.

According to the police, Muthukumar operated a firm, Global 360 Degree, in T Nagar, Chennai, and allegedly collected money from private school managements by promising to secure approvals from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department. Investigators found that Saravanan had allegedly assisted him in the financial transactions.

The CCB registered the case based on a complaint filed with the Chennai City Police Commissioner. Three accused, B T Arasakumar, Suresh and Raja have already been arrested, while Muthukumar remains absconding.

The probe has also led to the initiation of proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, based on evidence gathered during the investigation.

Earlier on September 16, the CCB searched nine locations linked to the former minister and his aides in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. Property documents, bank details, cheques and electronic devices were seized during those searches.

The investigation is continuing.

(With inputs from PTI)