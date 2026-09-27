ECI grants NOC for TN to desilt PAP canals

TIRUPPUR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted a NOC for the Tamil Nadu government to issue administrative sanction for desilting of the PAP canals.

According to sources, under the Parambikulam Aliyar Project, in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, 3,77,152 acres of agricultural land are receiving water for irrigation from Thirumoorthy Dam (Palar Basin). These are divided into four irrigation zones.

Usually, water should be released to the second zone by August 15, while the third zone receives water in January. Before this, the canals must be desilted in July.