ECI grants NOC for TN to desilt PAP canals

TIRUPPUR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted a NOC for the Tamil Nadu government to issue administrative sanction for desilting of the PAP canals.
According to sources, under the Parambikulam Aliyar Project, in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, 3,77,152 acres of agricultural land are receiving water for irrigation from Thirumoorthy Dam (Palar Basin). These are divided into four irrigation zones.
Usually, water should be released to the second zone by August 15, while the third zone receives water in January. Before this, the canals must be desilted in July.
However, despite the formation of the new government three months ago, funds had not been allocated for canal maintenance. After a request to the government by the PAP Project Committee, the government announced during the Assembly session that a fund of Rs 14.7 crore would be allocated for this work.
However, there was a delay in issuing the government order. In the meantime, the announcement of the bypoll created difficulties for the government in granting Administrative Sanction for the project.
Subsequently, the state government submitted a letter to the Election Commission seeking a NOC for this purpose.
On Saturday, the ECI issued the NOC for the state government to issue administrative sanction on Saturday for the canal desilting project. It has sent a letter to the state electoral officer regarding this.
Against this backdrop, PAP farmers have urged the TN government to expedite the next phase of work.