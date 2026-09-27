Father, son among three habitual burglars arrested in Sivakasi

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Sivakasi Town police on Friday arrested three alleged habitual burglars, including a father-son duo, who had been involved in a series of burglaries across the state since 2004.
Those arrested are S Murugesan (70) of Peraiyur in Madurai district, his son M Subburaj (33), and their relative B Thavaseelan (29) from Sivakasi.
According to police, three days ago, the trio attempted to break into houses in Sivakasi.
Following complaints, the Sivakasi Town police registered separate cases and began tracking the suspects. Police examined CCTV footage from the areas and analyse their movements.
Police later learnt that the trio were hiding in an isolated area near Sivakasi. A special team surrounded the area and arrested all three.
During interrogation, police found that Murugesan had 26 robbery cases registered against him, Subburaj and Thavaseelan had nine cases each against them across the state.
Police said the three had been arrested in several cases earlier and released on bail. However, they allegedly failed to appear before the police and courts, following which warrants were issued against them.
Murugesan is also a key accused in the 2016 robbery at the Srivilliputhur treasury, in which Rs 1.5 crore in cash and over 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen.
The three accused were remanded in judicial custody.