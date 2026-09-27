Father, son among three habitual burglars arrested in Sivakasi

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Sivakasi Town police on Friday arrested three alleged habitual burglars, including a father-son duo, who had been involved in a series of burglaries across the state since 2004.

Those arrested are S Murugesan (70) of Peraiyur in Madurai district, his son M Subburaj (33), and their relative B Thavaseelan (29) from Sivakasi.

According to police, three days ago, the trio attempted to break into houses in Sivakasi.

Following complaints, the Sivakasi Town police registered separate cases and began tracking the suspects. Police examined CCTV footage from the areas and analyse their movements.