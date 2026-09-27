Fight won, TN village to shed caste tag and be renamed as North Achamthavilthan

VIRUDHUNAGAR: After years of struggle, the SC residents of Achamthavilthan panchayat near Srivilliputhur can heave a sigh of relief as the government has heeded their demand, renaming Paracheri village as North Achamthavilthan.

The additional chief secretary of the revenue department, on Friday, directed the Virudhunagar collector to take necessary steps to implement the name change. The order noted that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a petition challenging the G.O. laying down guidelines to remove caste-based names from public places.

For years, as many as 200 residents of Paracheri have been seeking to change the caste-based name to North Achamthavilthan, citing the humiliation and social stigma associated with it. Though the government issued an order last year directing the removal of caste-based names from villages across the state and their replacement with neutral names, the residents’ demand remained pending.