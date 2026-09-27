'High’ time to shift outlets in TN: Railways seek relocation of 43 Tasmac shops

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has sought the relocation of 43 Tasmac outlets near stations and tracks in Chennai and its neighbouring districts due to recurring incidents of trespassing deaths, accidents, stone-pelting on trains and harassment of women passengers.

The Chennai division wrote to the Tasmac managing director in September 2024 and May 2025 before taking the matter to the chief secretary in July this year. Tasmac has not responded to any of the letters, sources said. The outlets identified by the railway are in districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Kanchipuram.

The railway officials said people drinking near the outlets frequently trespass on to the tracks, cross at level-crossing gates and other vulnerable points, travel dangerously on trains and sleep on platforms and inside coaches. Complaints of women passengers being harassed and railway employees being subjected to nuisance have also been reported. The railway has further raised concerns over theft and tampering with assets, including copper signal wires, unauthorised entry into stations and littering around railway premises.

Among the locations identified as particularly vulnerable are Royapuram, Korukkupet, Perambur, Jolarpet, Villivakkam, Avadi, Ennore, Thiruvalangadu and Nandiambakkam. The list includes three outlets in Perambur, two each in Korukkupet and Avadi, and one in each of the other locations.

L Saravanan, president of the Ambattur Rail Commuters Welfare Association, said some men buy liquor from the outlet near Ambattur station and consume it on suburban trains. They sleep on the floor of coaches and trouble passengers and ticket-counter staff, he said. “They repeatedly pester the staff, asking when trains to their destinations will arrive,” Saravanan said.

At Tiruvallur, the railway subway has become a drinking spot because of an outlet near the station, said K Baskar, secretary of the Tiruvallur Railway Passengers Association.