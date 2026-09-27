Operators urge TN govt to include private buses in 'Vetri Payanam'

The protesters said they wholeheartedly welcome the free travel scheme, and added, “We request that under this welfare scheme, private bus operators, who have been serving the public for over a century, also be given the opportunity to participate."

They further suggested that if the government were to provide a subsidy for each trip made by all private buses, including both town and mofussil services (for instance, 12 rupees per free travel ticket for women per journey), then the public would not need to wait for government buses and could travel immediately on whichever private bus was available at the moment.

“If this is implemented, the government will not have to face the additional burden of purchasing new buses or building extra infrastructure, and private bus owners will also be benefited," said the protestors.