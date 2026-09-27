People will not forget traitors: LoP Udhayanidhi

TIRUPPUR: The TVK’s bypoll candidate, P Sathyabama, who was elected by the people of Dharapuram in the 2026 Assembly election as their MLA, has stabbed the voters in the back, and people will not forget traitors, said Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in Dharapuram on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering while campaigning for the DMK’s bypoll candidate, S Suganya, the party’s youth wing secretary urged the voters not to repeat their mistake in the bypoll. If people were to vote again for Sathyabama, she would not raise her voice for them; instead, she would sing a cinema song in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said.

He also called those parties that had broken away from the DMK alliance as “traitors” and said that the DMK would never forget them.

“Since coming to power, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has continuously engaged in anti-democratic activities, such as buying MLAs and splitting political parties. Earlier, he wooed parties by offering sofas. Now he has ‘bought’ seven MLAs from the AIADMK by giving them a petti (suitcase),” the former deputy CM further said. “DMK president M K Stalin criticised this as horse-trading. But they (TVK) stated that there was no evidence on it. In that case, why has the TVK fielded Sathyabama?”