Pondy CM N Rangasamy makes strong pitch for Ashok Anand

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Saturday sought votes for NR Congress candidate Ashok Anand in the Thattanchavady Assembly bye-election, portraying him as a grassroots leader who, he claimed, interacts with constituents and addresses their grievances even more frequently than the chief minister himself.
Campaigning door-to-door in Thilagar Nagar, Rangasamy appealed to voters to elect Ashok under the ‘Jug’ symbol, saying he had a record of helping the poor and needy in the constituency. “Ashok Anand is someone who will continue to work for you. He meets the public more frequently than I do. He listens to their grievances and provides necessary assistance,” the CM said.
Explaining his decision to step down as the Thattanchavady MLA, Rangasamy said he had represented the constituency several times and resigned with the intention of fielding Ashok Anand from the seat.
Seeking to highlight his government's welfare and employment record, Rangasamy said around 5,000 people had been provided employment during the previous term of his government. Continued implementation of welfare schemes and employment initiatives had contributed to the people's repeated support for his government, he added.
Rangasamy also framed the bye-election as a choice concerning the constituency's future development and urged voters to assess which candidate could best serve their interests. He described Thattanchavady as a stronghold of the ‘Jug’ symbol and called upon voters to strengthen the NRC and support its efforts for Puducherry's development.