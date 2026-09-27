Pondy CM N Rangasamy makes strong pitch for Ashok Anand

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Saturday sought votes for NR Congress candidate Ashok Anand in the Thattanchavady Assembly bye-election, portraying him as a grassroots leader who, he claimed, interacts with constituents and addresses their grievances even more frequently than the chief minister himself.

Campaigning door-to-door in Thilagar Nagar, Rangasamy appealed to voters to elect Ashok under the ‘Jug’ symbol, saying he had a record of helping the poor and needy in the constituency. “Ashok Anand is someone who will continue to work for you. He meets the public more frequently than I do. He listens to their grievances and provides necessary assistance,” the CM said.

Explaining his decision to step down as the Thattanchavady MLA, Rangasamy said he had represented the constituency several times and resigned with the intention of fielding Ashok Anand from the seat.