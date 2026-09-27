Power surge damages appliances, Omalur residents stage blockade

SALEM: A sudden high-voltage power surge damaged electrical appliances in more than 20 houses at Veesareddiyur village near Omalur on Saturday, with televisions being most affected, with some damage to refrigerators, fans some electricity meters.

Alleging negligence of the electricity board, residents brought the damaged televisions onto the road and staged a blockade on the Chinna Thirupathi-Vellar main road, disrupting traffic for around two hours.

On receiving information, Electricity Board officials reached the spot and held talks with the protesting residents, following which the residents withdrew the blockade after being assured that steps would be taken to ensure safe power supply in the area.