Power surge damages appliances, Omalur residents stage blockade

SALEM: A sudden high-voltage power surge damaged electrical appliances in more than 20 houses at Veesareddiyur village near Omalur on Saturday, with televisions being most affected, with some damage to refrigerators, fans some electricity meters.
Alleging negligence of the electricity board, residents brought the damaged televisions onto the road and staged a blockade on the Chinna Thirupathi-Vellar main road, disrupting traffic for around two hours.
On receiving information, Electricity Board officials reached the spot and held talks with the protesting residents, following which the residents withdrew the blockade after being assured that steps would be taken to ensure safe power supply in the area.
An Electricity Board official from the Chinna Thirupathi section said a preliminary inquiry found that a cable TV connection wire attached to an electricity pole had come into contact with a live power wire, resulting in a sudden high-voltage supply to the houses. "When such cable wires come into contact with live electrical wires, there is a possibility of a voltage surge, which can damage electrical appliances. In this incident, televisions were the most affected," the official said.
The official said some residents complained that their electricity meters had been damaged in the incident. "The damaged meters will be replaced by the EB," he said.
The department is also planning to issue notices to cable TV operators who draw or attach cables to electricity poles close to live electrical wires. "Repeated instructions have been given to cable TV operators not to place wires close to live electrical lines, but such practices continue, still prevail," the official said.