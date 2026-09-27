Samba cultivation delayed in three districts amid wait for Vaigai water

MADURAI: The wait for irrigation water has delayed Samba paddy operations in the Vaigai command areas of Madurai, Dindigul and Theni even as farmers in rainfed Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram have made a head-start with the commencement of sowing following early rains.

With water storage remaining low in the Mullaperiyar and Vaigai dams, farmers are now looking towards rainfall and short-duration paddy varieties to salvage the Samba season.

The delay in the release of irrigation water follows a severely curtailed Kuruvai season in the three Vaigai basin districts, where water scarcity resulted in a combined decline of more than 13,600 hectares.

Water for the Samba season, which normally runs from September to January, is usually released from the Mullai Periyar and Vaigai Dams starting September 15. However, with the storage position remaining critical, farmers fear that further delay could affect the crop cycle.

"We need 2,030 to 2,230 cusecs per day, but the inflow is much lower. We are slowly losing hope for Samba, just like the Kuruvai season this year," said S Kurinji Kumaran, president of the Single-Crop Farmers Association.

Several farmers from Theni, Dindigul and Madurai echoed these concerns, noting that the delayed water release during the previous Kuruvai season caused crop failure. Consequently, they stated they would begin cultivation only after receiving clear assurance of timely water availability.