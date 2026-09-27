Thattanchavady bye-election result will reveal if Vijay wave exists: CPM

PUDUCHERRY: Taking a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay, CPI(M) central committee member K Balakrishnan on Saturday said the result of the Thattanchavady Assembly bye-election would indicate whether the much-discussed 'Vijay wave' existed.

He made the remark while campaigning for CPI candidate A Mohamed Saleem, who is contesting the October 6 bye-election with the backing of the Left parties.

Questioning Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s decision to seek election from two constituencies in the April Assembly polls and subsequently resign from Thattanchavady, Balakrishnan said the move reflected a lack of confidence in securing victory from the seat.