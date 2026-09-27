TN cops safeguard rings at hospitals, docs worried about feasibility

CHENNAI: With the ‘Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’ set to be launched by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday, and the government deploying armed reserve police personnel at most of the hospitals where the gold rings are stored in lockers, the doctors have raised concerns on safeguarding the rings in the long run.

The doctors said the burden of keeping the rings safe will eventually fall on the doctors and the hospital management as the armed reserve police personnel, tasked with carrying out emergency duties, won’t be able to guard the hospitals in the long run. Dr A Ramalingam, general secretary, Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) said if it is a matter of any essential drugs or medical equipment, the deans can deal with it. “But, we (the hospitals) don’t have the resources to ensure the safety of gold rings. If any problem arises tomorrow, the deans and other staff will have to face unnecessary inquiry and action. This will hamper healthcare activities,” he said.