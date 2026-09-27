TVK members trespass into Valparai GH and threaten docs, 10 booked

COIMBATORE: The Valparai police on Friday booked 10 people, including members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for allegedly trespassing into the Valparai government hospital, threatening the doctors and preventing them from discharging their duties.

According to the FIR, around 5 pm on Thursday, about 10 people claiming to be TVK members entered the hospital premises without permission. They roamed around various blocks, including treatment areas, and took videos and photos without authorisation.

The incident occurred after the admission of a five-year-old boy, who sustained serious injuries in a leopard attack at Upper Paralai Estate in Valparai on Thursday evening, the police said.