TVK members trespass into Valparai GH and threaten docs, 10 booked

COIMBATORE: The Valparai police on Friday booked 10 people, including members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for allegedly trespassing into the Valparai government hospital, threatening the doctors and preventing them from discharging their duties.
According to the FIR, around 5 pm on Thursday, about 10 people claiming to be TVK members entered the hospital premises without permission. They roamed around various blocks, including treatment areas, and took videos and photos without authorisation.
The incident occurred after the admission of a five-year-old boy, who sustained serious injuries in a leopard attack at Upper Paralai Estate in Valparai on Thursday evening, the police said.
When questioned, the group who entered the hospital behaved aggressively and threatened the doctors, the FIR stated.
According to a complaint by the hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Madhu Preetha, the group created fear and mental distress among the on-duty doctors, obstructing them from carrying out their duties. They also claimed to have come on behalf of a TVK minister, adding they could inspect the hospital anytime without anybody’s permission.
The group also allegedly threatened to beat up the doctors if they were not allowed to “inspect” the hospital again.
The complainant mentioned that the incident was captured on the hospital’s CCTV camera and witnessed by other hospital staff and patients.
No arrest has been made so far in the case, the police said.