Veeramani POCSO Case: SIT seeks more officers to probe

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Pocso case against Gem Group chairman R Veeramani has sought additional officers in the rank of deputy superintendent of police to assist in the investigation.
Sources said the four SIT members have suggested one or two names each. The proposals will be scrutinised and a final order is expected in a few days.
Meanwhile, the Chennai police opposed the bail petitions of the two persons arrested with Veeramani, telling a special Pocso court that their release could allow them to tamper with the evidence, influence witnesses or flee the country. The petitions are scheduled for hearing on September 29. The police custody of the two associates ends on Sunday, after which they will be produced before the court for further orders.
The all-woman SIT is headed by P C Thenmozhi, ACP, Central Crime Branch. Its other members are Disha Mittal, joint commissioner, law and order, West; J Mutharasi, superintendent of police and media relations officer; and V V Geethanjali, deputy commissioner, crime against women and children. Four people have been arrested in the case so far.
Veeramani and his two associates were arrested on August 29, nearly 11 months after the case was registered in October 2025.
Ganesan (45), a former employee, was arrested on September 22 for allegedly possessing and failing to report a video purportedly showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor.