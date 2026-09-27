Veeramani POCSO Case: SIT seeks more officers to probe

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Pocso case against Gem Group chairman R Veeramani has sought additional officers in the rank of deputy superintendent of police to assist in the investigation.

Sources said the four SIT members have suggested one or two names each. The proposals will be scrutinised and a final order is expected in a few days.

Meanwhile, the Chennai police opposed the bail petitions of the two persons arrested with Veeramani, telling a special Pocso court that their release could allow them to tamper with the evidence, influence witnesses or flee the country. The petitions are scheduled for hearing on September 29. The police custody of the two associates ends on Sunday, after which they will be produced before the court for further orders.