10 years on, Madurai Disc assets scam investors waiting for their settlement

MADURAI: As reports about thousands losing crores of money in FQL and Neomax scams continue to make news, investors in Madurai who lost Rs 1,200 crore in Disc Assets scam in 2015, continue to wait for their lost investment money.

Disc Agrotech Limited, the company behind the alleged financial fraud, began operations in 2006 with its headquarters in Madurai. Its group companies were known by multiple names with the prefix or suffix “Disc”.

The estimated amount in the fraud is Rs 1,200 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, members of the Dis Dal Alyan Group of Companies Investors and Agents Welfare Association stated the company assured investors of maximum returns. Around 12.5 lakh people from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states invested in it. While it was actively paying returns, about five lakh investors received profits totalling Rs 400 crore. This success prompted more than seven lakh additional people to invest in the group’s 34 sister companies in subsequent years.

Another investor said that after SEBI found the company had not obtained the certificate of registration required under the SEBI Act, it faced legal issues from 2015 onwards. SEBI banned it from receiving public money.

Multiple cases then proceeded in the Supreme Court and High Courts. A one-man commission also conducted a detailed investigation, held inquiries, and seized the companies’ properties.

“Around Rs 270 crore has been kept ready in a nationalised bank since last year for distribution to the duped investors. The High Court had clearly directed that the amount be disbursed soon and the case be given due importance. However, the trial court in Madurai has been adjourning the case for the past five months,” the investor stated.