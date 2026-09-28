Centre approves Rs 17K-crore harbour project at VOC Port

THOOTHUKUDI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the Rs 17,167-crore Outer Harbour Project at the VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi.

The harbour infrastructure work will be taken up under the Hybrid Annuity Model at Rs 11,733 crore, and container terminal expansion (phases 1 and 2) will be done under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model at Rs 5,434 crore.

An official source told TNIE that the project envisages to construct breakwaters, rock bunds, wharfs, backup yard infrastructure, two container terminals with 1,000 metres of quay length each with capacity to handle 4 to 5.2 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs). Dredging and reclamation are also part of the project.

In order to handle large container vessels of size 18,000 TEUs to 24,000 TEUs, the draft will be increased from 16 m to 18 m, the official added. The outer harbour project will facilitate enhanced maritime trade, and thus gives scope for regional development, he said.

The project will create major new harbour infrastructure and container terminal capacity, laying the foundation for the next phase of growth, the VOC Port said in a statement.

The Union Budgets of 2013 and 2014 had the initial announcements about the Outer Harbour Project. Later, the focus shifted to the Enayam International Container Transhipment Terminal (EICTT) and the Kanniyakumari Container Terminal Project in Kanyakumari district. After both the projects failed to take off, VOC’s outer harbour project was revived in 2022.