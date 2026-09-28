CM to launch gold ring scheme in Madurai today

MADURAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit Madurai on Monday (September 28), his first visit to the city after assuming office, to launch the Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme for newborns.
The chief minister is expected to arrive in Madurai by a special flight and proceed to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), where he will launch the scheme around noon.
He is scheduled to present one gram 22 carat gold rings to around 25 newborns at the launch event, after which he will be visiting the maternity ward to meet the infants who were born at the hospital.
The scheme covers eligible children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026.
For the first phase, the government has procured 1.28 lakh rings, packed securely with a unique serial number engraved on each.
Following the programme, Vijay is scheduled to inaugurate the renovated Gandhi Memorial Museum, which has been redeveloped at a cost of `10.25 crore.
He is then expected to take a brief break at the government guest house before proceeding to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple around 4.30 pm, according to reports.
In view of his proposed temple visit, security has been stepped up around the temple and along the likely routes. Barricades have been erected along the Chithirai streets, while bomb detection and disposal personnel have carried out checks across the temple premises. A large number of police personnel have also been deployed for crowd and traffic management.
The temple visit comes 11 days after the consecration ceremony was held on September 17, the first in 17 years. The police as well as temple authorities are also making arrangements to regulate the movement of devotees in the temple during the chief minister’s proposed visit.
As it is Vijay’s first visit to Madurai as chief minsiter, it is likely to attract members of the public and party workers. Police have intensified security arrangements at the airport, government hospital, Gandhi Museum, temple, and along the chief minister’s route.