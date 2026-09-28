CM to launch gold ring scheme in Madurai today

MADURAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit Madurai on Monday (September 28), his first visit to the city after assuming office, to launch the Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme for newborns.

The chief minister is expected to arrive in Madurai by a special flight and proceed to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), where he will launch the scheme around noon.

He is scheduled to present one gram 22 carat gold rings to around 25 newborns at the launch event, after which he will be visiting the maternity ward to meet the infants who were born at the hospital.

The scheme covers eligible children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026.

For the first phase, the government has procured 1.28 lakh rings, packed securely with a unique serial number engraved on each.

Following the programme, Vijay is scheduled to inaugurate the renovated Gandhi Memorial Museum, which has been redeveloped at a cost of `10.25 crore.