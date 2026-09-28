Elephant tramples cattle farmer near Doddamanju

KRISHNAGIRI: A 59-year-old man died in an elephant attack near Doddamanju on Sunday. According to the forest department, "M Muniyappa (59) of Onnepuram village in Doddamanju panchayat went to graze his cattle inside Manju Reserved Forest in Anchetti forest range with his friend, B Marappan (45).

After entering a few 100 metres inside the forest, Marappan allegedly warned Muniyappa not to venture deep into the forest because of elephant movement, but Muniyappa went inside the forest, where a herd of elephants were camped, and was trampled to death by an elephant.

Hearing his cries, Marappan rushed to the spot and found Muniyappa dead. Marappan alerted the Anchetti forest team, who rushed to the spot with the police."

"Muniyappa's body was sent to Denkanikottai government hospital for an autopsy, after which his body was handed over to his family. Anchetti forest ranger, D Arul Kumar, provided a `50,000 as immediate relief to Muniyappa's family and the remaining amount of `9.50 lakh will be released once the family submits the necessary documents," a forest official said.

Sources further added, "People should not venture into the forest for cattle grazing, which may cause human - animal conflict. Villagers also must immediately inform the forest department about the movement of elephants near the villages to prevent any human - animal conflict."