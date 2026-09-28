Ex-minister EV Velu, son booked for illegal excavation of lake soil for DMK event

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against Tiruvannamalai MLA EV Velu, his son EV Kumaran, and other public servants, contractors and private individuals over alleged illegal excavation of lake-bed material in Tiruvannamalai to level private land for a DMK conference.

The FIR was registered on September 24 based on a complaint submitted by T Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of Arappor Iyakkam, to the DVAC director on August 14, 2026.

The complaint alleged that the DMK northern zone youth wing conference was held on December 14, 2025, at Kalaignar Thidal in Malappambadi on about 124.56 acres owned by Kumaran.

Velu, then Minister for Highways, Minor Ports and Public Works, was the DMK northern zonal in-charge and Tiruvannamalai (south) district secretary, and allegedly supervised the arrangements.

According to the FIR, the land was purchased by Arunai Products and Services Pvt Ltd, of which Kumaran is a director, from Rishi Enterprises for Rs 46 crore on June 12, 2024. Lake-bed material was allegedly excavated from Malappambadi lake between November and the first week of December 2025 and transported to the conference site.

The 70.65-acre lake was not among the waterbodies covered by the collector’s June 19, 2024, notification permitting removal of clay, silt and gravel, the FIR said.