Ex-minister EV Velu, son booked for illegal excavation of lake soil for DMK event

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against Tiruvannamalai MLA EV Velu, his son EV Kumaran, and other public servants, contractors and private individuals over alleged illegal excavation of lake-bed material in Tiruvannamalai to level private land for a DMK conference.
The FIR was registered on September 24 based on a complaint submitted by T Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of Arappor Iyakkam, to the DVAC director on August 14, 2026.
The complaint alleged that the DMK northern zone youth wing conference was held on December 14, 2025, at Kalaignar Thidal in Malappambadi on about 124.56 acres owned by Kumaran.
Velu, then Minister for Highways, Minor Ports and Public Works, was the DMK northern zonal in-charge and Tiruvannamalai (south) district secretary, and allegedly supervised the arrangements.
According to the FIR, the land was purchased by Arunai Products and Services Pvt Ltd, of which Kumaran is a director, from Rishi Enterprises for Rs 46 crore on June 12, 2024. Lake-bed material was allegedly excavated from Malappambadi lake between November and the first week of December 2025 and transported to the conference site.
The 70.65-acre lake was not among the waterbodies covered by the collector’s June 19, 2024, notification permitting removal of clay, silt and gravel, the FIR said.
Verification allegedly found unauthorised excavation of soil and gravel at several locations. The FIR alleged that Velu misused his official position to facilitate the excavation and that no permission had been obtained from the revenue, corporation or geology and mining departments.
Though Kumaran had obtained permissions to remove 30 cubic metres and 24 cubic metres of clay/silt from Palliyampattu lake, officials allegedly found that no material had been removed from there. The lake was around 750 metres from Kumaran’s land, while Malappambadi lake was adjacent to it.
The complaint estimated that 45,72,058 cubic feet of lake-bed material was removed from around eight acres, causing an alleged loss of Rs 8.22 crore to the government exchequer. It also alleged that an approach road was widened through the lake bund and foreshore area up to the entrance of Velu’s family property.
The FIR further alleged that complaints and photographs of the excavation were submitted to district authorities in November 2025, but no effective action was taken. The alleged role of revenue, corporation and geology and mining officials is also under investigation.
The case was registered under Sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(3) and 324(5) read with Section 49 of the BNS, and Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has also been invoked against private individuals and others for alleged abetment.