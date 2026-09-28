HC sets ultimatum to Puducherry govt to decide on registering FIR against SP for sexual harassment of constable

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Puducherry administration to decide by Wednesday whether an FIR should be registered against Superintendent of Police A Subramanian on a woman constable’s sexual harassment complaint.

The court’s direction came while hearing a petition filed by the constable’s mother, seeking appropriate action against the SP over the complaint. The woman had alleged that Subramanian sexually harassed her while he was serving in Karaikal in 2024.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan observed that “curiously enough” the Puducherry DGP and Home Secretary were yet to take a decision on whether an FIR should be registered against the officer.

The judge said the authorities’ reluctance appeared to stem from the fact that the accused was a Superintendent of Police. However, the government pleader appearing for the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary submitted that the officer did not enjoy any immunity.

“The DGP and the Home Secretary shall take a call on whether an FIR is to be registered or not and its decision shall be intimated to the court on Wednesday,” the judge said.