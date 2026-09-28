Low Mettur storage level perturbs farmers about sowing samba paddy

THANJAVUR: Samba paddy cultivation is yet to gather pace in the district as farmers dependent on canal water for irrigation are worried about availability of water. They cite the low storage in Mettur reservoir and Karnataka’s repeated refusal to implement the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s order to release water to Tamil Nadu.

According to data shared by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department, samba and thaladi cultivation target for Thanjavur for 2026-2027 is 3,00,000 acres. Of this, cultivation has been undertaken in 20,384 acres till September 23, which is significantly lower than around 22,000 acres cultivated on the same date last year. In the coming weeks, the target could be reduced if water is not available, say farmers.

R Sundarrajan (40), from Kasanadu Thekkur is one of the hundreds of farmers in the district dependent on canal irrigation who have skipped samba cultivation due to uncertainty of water availability. “I cultivated kuruvai and samba paddy last year as there was enough water in Mettur reservoir. This year I did not cultivate kuruvai and have decided to skip samba also despite preparing my two-acre land by ploughing well in advance”, he said.