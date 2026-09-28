Man arrested over sexual assault of disabled girl in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man when she was alone at her house near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu on Friday.
Based on a complaint from her parents, the Melmaruvathur All Women Police registered a case and launched an inquiry. The accused has been detained for questioning. He will be produced before a court and remanded after the inquiry on Sunday, police said.
According to the police, the survivor was alone at home when her parents had been away for a few hours. The accused allegedly entered the house, sexually assaulted her and fled. After her parents returned, the girl narrated the incident to them.
On Saturday, they lodged a complaint, based on which police registered a case under the Pocso Act. Police identified the suspect on Sunday and detained him for questioning. As this point of investigation, no other person seems to be involved in the case, the police said. The police have not reveal the sections of Pocso Act invoked in the case.
An official from the Chengalpattu district administration said officials visited the survivor’s house after being alerted and took her to a government hospital for a medical examination. She is doing well, the official said.
The survivor is undergoing treatment and will be provided counselling after her treatment, the official said, adding that the Tamil Nadu Child Victim Compensation Fund has been handed over to her family.
“After a meeting with senior district officials, the next course of action will be decided,” the official said.
Meanwhile, condemning the incident, DMK MP Kanimozhi questioned how many more such incidents will the people of Tamil Nadu have to hear about before the TVK government took note. She urged the government to immediately arrest the accused and ensure the girl’s safety and justice.