Man arrested over sexual assault of disabled girl in Chengalpattu

On Saturday, they lodged a complaint, based on which police registered a case under the Pocso Act. Police identified the suspect on Sunday and detained him for questioning. As this point of investigation, no other person seems to be involved in the case, the police said. The police have not reveal the sections of Pocso Act invoked in the case.

An official from the Chengalpattu district administration said officials visited the survivor’s house after being alerted and took her to a government hospital for a medical examination. She is doing well, the official said.

The survivor is undergoing treatment and will be provided counselling after her treatment, the official said, adding that the Tamil Nadu Child Victim Compensation Fund has been handed over to her family.

“After a meeting with senior district officials, the next course of action will be decided,” the official said.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, DMK MP Kanimozhi questioned how many more such incidents will the people of Tamil Nadu have to hear about before the TVK government took note. She urged the government to immediately arrest the accused and ensure the girl’s safety and justice.