Mother of 16-year-old suicide victim files complaint against Veeramani over alleged sexual assault

CHENNAI: The mother of a 16-year-old girl, who died by suicide after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by R Veeramani (84) 20 years ago, lodged a complaint at the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner’s office in Vepery on Friday.

The woman alleged that she had filed the complaint when her daughter died but no action was taken. When she went to inquire recently, the police said her complaint was destroyed in a fire that broke out at a police station in 2017 during the Jallikattu protests in Chennai.

According to a police source, the woman lodged a complaint at the GCP Commissioner’s office on Friday. The SIT, which was formed to investigate the case, has taken over the complaint and will probe the veracity of the complaint.

A senior police officer had earlier told TNIE that one of the arrested associates of Veeramani sent him a message a few years ago referring to a 2003 incident in which a minor girl died by suicide after being sexually assaulted by Veeramani. The SIT is probing whether this incident and the one mentioned by the woman in the complaint are the same. The all-woman SIT was formed on Friday to probe the case.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)