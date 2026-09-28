Namakkal Corporation launches campaign to move towards zero waste

NAMAKKAL: The Namakkal Corporation launched a campaign urging residents to 'Say No to Single-Use Plastic' and adopt reusable and recyclable alternatives at functions, marriages and other gatherings as part of its efforts to achieve a zero-waste city and promote a circular approach to waste management.

A resolution encouraging the use of alternative materials instead of single-use plastic products was unanimously passed by the Namakkal Municipal Council at its meeting. The resolution calls for reducing the use of plastic and promoting reusable and recyclable materials at public and private events within the Corporation limits.

The initiative, titled 'Plastic-Free City - A New Beginning for Namakkal Corporation,' aims to reduce the generation of plastic waste at source and encourage people to move towards sustainable alternatives.

The Corporation has also called for greater public participation in reducing waste and improving reuse and recycling of materials. Residents have been urged to cooperate with the corporation by reducing plastic consumption and choosing materials that can be reused or recycled.