Not paid salary for three months, staff at OSC borrow money to run centres

CHENNAI: Staff at One Stop Centres (OSCs), which provide support to women facing violence and distress, are themselves struggling, with salaries pending for three months. Additionally, some staff said they have been borrowing money from family and friends to keep these centres running.

Salary delays have been a recurring problem for OSC staff, who once went without pay for six months in 2023.

Across the state, the salary delay has pressured the women to work without basic benefits such as maternity and sick leave. A staffer said that while a circular has been issued to approve maternity leave for OSC staff, it is not implemented uniformly across all centres, leaving access to maternity leave at the district social welfare officer’s discretion, often.

“Due to improper payment of salaries, many staff have quit. This is an area that requires expertise, and lack of continuity is a big problem,” she said.