Off the cuff | A little trouble on the ground

Blockade gets an upgrade

A blockade became an “attack” in a TVK MLA’s lexicon in the Dharapuram by-election campaign, forcing supporters of a TVK minister to step in. In a statement warning the opposition, the woman MLA claimed that the minister had been attacked, prompting his supporters to object. They said no one had attacked the minister, though some opposition workers had caused trouble wherever he campaigned. Such political skirmishes, they said, could be handled easily. Their concern was that the MLA, without knowing whether it was an attack or a blockade, had chosen the more dramatic version, something they felt could hurt the minister’s public image.

R Kirubakaran