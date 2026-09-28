One year on, karur victims’ kin still wait for answers

KARUR: A year after 41 people died in the stampede at a TVK rally, families of the victims say the financial assistance extended to them has helped them rebuild their lives, but questions surrounding the tragedy remain unanswered.

The TVK organised a memorial programme near the Karur bus stand roundabout on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the September 27, 2025, tragedy that also left more than 100 injured. Families paid tribute to those who died.

The stampede occurred at Velusamypuram, where thousands had gathered for the rally addressed by Vijay.

‘Justice should prevail’

The TN government provided Rs 10 lakh to each deceased's family, while the centre announced Rs 2 lakh each under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The TVK also provided Rs 20 lakh each, while several other parties extended assistance to the families.

P Selvaraj (44) of Emur Pudur, who lost his wife S Chandra, said his son was provided a government job which has given some financial support, but the loss of his wife continues to weigh on the family.

K Sakthivel (50), who lost his wife Priyadarshini (35) and daughter Dharanika (14), has joined the School Education Department through the employment assistance provided to the victims’ families. He is now living all by himself.

“This should not happen to anyone. This should be the first and last. Whoever comes to power, justice should prevail,” Sakthivel said.

For N Jayasri, grandmother of two-year-old K Dhuruvishnu, who died in the stampede, the grief remains part of everyday life. Her family was also questioned by the CBI during the investigation. “Not a single day goes by without thinking about him,” she said.