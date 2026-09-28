Prices zoom 20%, crackers to burn a bigger hole this Deepavali

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Deepavali celebrations are likely to be more expensive this year as manufacturers in Sivakasi, the fireworks capital of India, have hiked cracker prices by 15% to 20%. The increase follows a steep 30% rise in production costs, driven by higher raw material prices and transportation expenses.

Prolonged closure of factories due to safety violations has also severely cut production capacity, triggering fears of product shortage and spike in demand during the peak festival season.

“Though a marginal increase in prices is common every year, the spike this year is unprecedented,” said a cracker manufacturer from Sivakasi.

According to the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA), though there is technically no shortage of raw materials, delays in the arrival of imported materials has affected the production cycle.

Speaking to TNIE, TANFAMA president Ganesan Panjurajan said most of the raw materials required to manufacture quality fireworks are imported.

“Geopolitical tensions have led to an increase of over 17% in raw material costs this year. Though the materials are available, it takes a longer time for them to reach the units,” he said.