Salaries of 19 Madurai Kamaraj University employees not paid

MADURAI: While Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) disbursed salaries to most of its teaching and non-teaching staff on Friday amid the threat of bank strike, nearly 19 employees are allegedly yet to receive their September salary.

The affected employees include 15 teaching staff and four non-teaching staff. University sources said the salaries were not processed as the posts held by these employees had not been sanctioned.

However, the employees said they had been working at the university for several years and claimed that their appointments had been approved by the Syndicate.

Speaking to TNIE, a teaching staff member said employees from the School of Youth Empowerment, School of Biotechnology and a few other departments were among those who had not received their salary. Four non-teaching staff members were also affected.

“We have been working at MKU for more than 10 years and our appointments were approved by the Syndicate. We were not given any prior intimation about the decision to withhold our salary. We are now worried as we have not been told clearly why our salaries were stopped,” the staff member said.

He further stated that on Friday 40 employees received salaries by the citing their posts haven’t been sanctioned. But one day later, on Saturday 21, staff received salaries. Even though we took up the matter with the MKU authorities, they seem to be biased against us.

The Registrar (in-charge) S Muthiah was unavailable for comment on the matter. A Syndicate member told TNIE that he was unaware of any decision to stop the salaries.

“No such resolution was passed at the Syndicate meeting, to my knowledge,” he said. He also alleged that the university authorities had not consulted the Governor’s nominees in the Syndicate before taking the decision.