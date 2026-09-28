Seven held as protest disrupts P Sathyabama’s campaign

TIRUPPUR: Seven DMK workers were arrested after a protest against TVK candidate P Sathyabama’s campaign in Dharapuram on Saturday night turned tense, with stones allegedly hurled at the crowd. A vehicle part of her convoy was also damaged in the incident, police said.

Sathyabama was scheduled to campaign in Pottikapalayam when locals gathered and raised slogans questioning her resignation from AIADMK. She abandoned the campaign and left the venue.

As TVK functionaries tried to pacify the protesters, an argument broke out and stones were allegedly hurled at the crowd. Police personnel deployed for the candidate’s security brought the situation under control.

Kundadam police took several protesters, including a college student who was recording the incident, to the station for inquiry. DMK and AIADMK functionaries gathered in front of the station and staged a road blockade on the Dharapuram-Palladam road. Following talks with the police, the student was released.

DMK’s Dharapuram secretary SVS Senthil condemned the arrests, saying residents were protesting on their own and the arrested DMK cadre had no connection with the protest. He said the party would approach the election observer.

A police officer said, “The candidate’s campaign was disrupted, and the window of a car, part of the convoy, was broken. We have arrested seven DMK cadre in connection with this. Wherever the TVK candidate goes, they follow on bikes and instigate protests. No action was taken against anyone from other parties.”