Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay launches 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' in Madurai

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched Thaimaman Thanga mothiram Thittam (TTMT) at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai city.

He offered a 1-gram gold ring to 27 infants at GRH, Madurai. On the stage, he offered gold rings to three babies - Muthu Yazhini, Mohammed Shahisha and Joval. Later he walked to CEMONC block in another building and offered gold rings to 10 babies in the maternity ward, located on the same premises.

Speaking to media persons, Archana Devi, whose baby received the first gold ring under the TTMT scheme, said, "I am extremely happy to receive the gold ring for my daughter. Since I don't have any brothers, I am very happy and I was surprised to get the ring directly from the TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who treated me as a sister."

The state government has allocated an annual outlay of Rs 755.83 crore for the scheme, as part of the series of maternal and child health welfare schemes. In the first phase, 1.28 lakh gold rings have been made ready. The gold rings will carry unique serial numbers and be distributed in tamper-proof packaging. Eligible beneficiaries should be registered under the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system and have a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID. The gold rings will be provided when the beneficiaries are discharged from the hospitals.

For the state level initiation, a specialised monitoring committee headed by the respective district Collector has been constituted in every district to oversee local implementation, inventory tracking and transparency in distribution. Under the scheme, each eligible newborn delivered at a government hospital will receive a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring.