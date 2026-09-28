Tamil professor, students win PM’s praise in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

TIRUCHY: A fieldwork initiative by a Tamil professor and his students to document lesser-known archaeological sites around Manapparai has received national attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting their work in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday.

Prof A Selvaraju, faculty member in the Department of Tamil Studies at Government Arts and Science College, Manapparai, said the Prime Minister’s Office contacted the Tiruchy district administration following a report published in TNIE on September 13.

Following this, the collectorate directed officials from the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department to visit the college and assess the findings. “Officials visited us earlier this week and submitted a report to the collectorate after examining our work. It is encouraging to see our efforts recognised at the Prime Minister’s level,” Selvaraju told TNIE.

The initiative began in 2024 after students shared information about neglected sculptures in their native villages. Since then, the team has been conducting regular surveys across the region.