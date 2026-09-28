Udhayanidhi trains guns on CM over unfulfilled poll promises, law & order

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to fulfil his election promises, such as increasing the monthly assistance for women, providing unemployment assistance and distributing six LPG cylinders. Campaigning for I Paranthamen in Madurantakam, the DMK leader criticised the law-and-order situation, alleging that women are not safe in Tamil Nadu.

“He said he would increase the women’s assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. Did he do it? No. He promised Rs 4,000 for unemployed youth. Did he give it? No. He said six cylinders would be given, but did not give them and later said only three would be provided,” Udhayanidhi said.

He also questioned the government’s claim of having formed a “Singappen” police force, asking whether anyone has actually seen such a force on the ground. “If you want to teach this government a lesson, elect Paranthamen as your MLA,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the CM over the Karur stampede, Udhayanidhi alleged that Vijay had arrived 10 hours late at the rally venue and failed to provide basic facilities, resulting in the deaths of 41 people, including children.

He accused Vijay of leaving for Chennai without meeting the victims or the media and said the CM is now offering condolences a year later. Referring to Vijay’s speech at Madurantakam, Udhayanidhi said the CM mentioned DMK 34 times during a 30-minute address. “You voted for change, but the CM is giving you disappointment,” he added.