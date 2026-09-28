Woman set on fire by male friend dies at Kilpauk GH

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by her lover in Washermenpet over a relationship dispute on September 18, died while undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Saturday evening.

The man was arrested on September 19 under attempt to murder charges, and following her death, the case was altered to murder. According to the Washermenpet police, the accused was identified as M Babulal (40).

The deceased, M Mohana of Srinivasapuram 1st Street in Washermenpet, had allegedly been in a relationship with Babulal for a few years but stopped talking to him for the last three months. On September 18, Babulal allegedly doused Mohana with petrol and set her ablaze. She was admitted to the Kilpauk hospital, where she died eight days later.

In another case, Ganapathy (40), died at Stanley GH on Saturday after he was allegedly attacked during a drunken quarrel at New Washermenpet on Friday. The police said that the quarrel broke out between Ranjith (37), who was arrested on Saturday, and Ganapathy after the latter allegedly sought money for more liquor.