28-year-old first among Kani tribals to get LLB in Kanyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: S Evangelin Nishma (28) of the Kani tribal hamlet at Koovaikadu near Thadikarankonam has become the first student in her community in Kanniyakumari district to receive a degree in law, said community leader Reghu Kani.

She is the daughter of Suresh Swamiyar Kaani and Uma Maheswari. Evangelin had studied law at the Madurai government law college from 2015 to 2020. At the convocation held at the law college in Madurai last Saturday, she received her LLB certificate from Tamil Nadu Law Minister Nirmal Kumar.