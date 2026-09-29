Aadhav a loose cannon, says DMDK leader Premalatha

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Monday called minister Aadhav Arjuna a “loose cannon” for challenging Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin to quit his post if DMK loses the Madurantakam bypoll.

Campaigning for DMK candidate I Paranthamen at Endathur in Madurantakam, Premalatha said Aadhav has challenged Udhayanidhi to resign if the DMK lost the seat, while offering to quit his own party post if the DMK secured even one vote more than the TVK.

“You have spoken and got yourself into trouble. The people of Madurantakam will teach you a lesson. I am waiting to see your face after the election results,” she said.

“He has spoken out of ego and animosity towards the DMK instead of speaking about people’s issues,” she said.

Premalatha also targeted TVK candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel. Questioning the decision to switch parties soon after being elected, Premalatha said the bypoll was the result of a “betrayal” of voters. “Why did you go to another party within 10 days of getting elected? Don’t you have shame or honour?” she asked, urging voters to “teach her a lesson”.