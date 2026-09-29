CM Vijay is running a despicable government in TN: DMK leader Kanimozhi

TIRUPPUR: Vijay is running a despicable government in Tamil Nadu, said DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Dharapuram on Monday.

Campaigning for DMK candidate in Dharapuram, Kanimozhi said, "In the four months since the TVK came to power, 550 crimes have occurred in the state. More than 200 murders have taken place. Over 300 crimes against women, including children, have occurred. Moreover, this government is attempting to cover up crimes against women. Vijay is running a despicable government in Tamil Nadu. He continues to deceive the people. TVK's drama and reels will not last long."

Further, she said, "The Dharapuram people need to understand the reason for this by-poll. TVK, which stole a candidate who contested and won in the AIADMK ticket in Dharapuram constituency, has made her contest again on behalf of their party. Pure force does not engage in such activities. Therefore, TVK is not a pure force, it is a theft force."

"The Chief Minister has been consistently referring to 'pure force', 'evil force', and 'exhausted force' in his speeches. He has now become a relative of ours. Because he now calls my brother MK Stalin his 'sweet uncle'. So I plan to call him 'Anbu Thambi' Vijay from now on. He thinks about the DMK every day and every second. That's why he uttered the name of DMK more times than he spoke in the Madhurantakam by-poll campaign," she added.

Kanimozhi further stated that there is no benefit in casting sympathy votes for the AIADMK and urged the people of Dharapuram to vote for the DMK to safeguard democracy and protect the rights of the people.