Cutoff slashed, but 33 super speciality medical seats in Tamil Nadu remain vacant

CHENNAI: Thirty-three out of 43 super speciality postgraduate medical seats exclusively meant for in-service doctors in Tamil Nadu remained vacant after a special stray vacancy round conducted online on Saturday and Sunday by the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

Though the cutoff was reduced from 50th percentile to 30th percentile, only 10 of 43 seats returned to the state by the centre got filled this year.

The seats were left unfilled even for much-needed specialities, including cardiothoracic surgery, paediatric surgery, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, and neurology.

According to the selection committee officials, 30 seats remained vacant after counselling, and three people did not join college. The unfilled seats will be surrendered back to the Union Health Ministry.

Demand is to reduce percentile to zero for SS med seats: TNMOA

Last year, 24 seats remained vacant, the officials said. The selection committee conducted the counselling for DM and MCh courses after the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) returned the 43 in-service seats after an SC order. The state had earlier surrendered 151 seats that remained unfilled after two rounds of counselling.

The TN Medical Officers Association (TNMOA), which had earlier filed a writ petition in the SC in relation to the NEET-SS case, said if the percentile is reduced to zero, several government doctors would become eligible.