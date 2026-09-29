Danish Association donates model of 1620 ship to TN maritime museum

MAYILADUTHURAI: A model of ‘Elephant’, said to be the first ship to land at Tharangambadi Port in 1620, was donated to the Tranquebar Maritime Museum by the Danish Tranquebar Association, Denmark, at a World Tourism Day celebration held at the museum on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Poul Petersen, president of the Danish Tranquebar Association, Denmark, said the ship model represented the historic connection between Denmark and India and the more than 400-year-old association between Denmark and Tharangambadi. He said the Danish Tranquebar Association was proud to contribute the model to the museum and support efforts to preserve the shared Danish and Indian history of the town.

Kai Funch of Denmark, who made the model, was honoured along with members of the Danish Tranquebar Association and Koge Maritime for their contribution.

Petersen and Knud Helles, association’s vice-president, attended as chief guests and addressed the gathering. The highlight of the programme was the presentation of the ship model to R Sankar, director of the Tranquebar Maritime Museum, on behalf of the Danish Tranquebar Association.

Paunraj of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, Poombuhar; M Samuel Manuel, director of the Ziegenbalgue Museum; Pons Rajendiran, vice-president of Tharangambadi Town Panchayat; and Karin Knudsen, former president of the Danish Tranquebar Association, were also felicitated.

PPL Merinal Sankar, retired teacher and TDT organiser, proposed the vote of thanks.

The programme was organised by the Tranquebar Maritime Museum. Museum director R Sankar delivered the welcome address, while Rev Fr Arulanantham of St Rosary Church offered the prayer. Rev Charles Edwin, pastor of the New Jerusalem Church, delivered a message with Bible verses. Suguna Sundari, president of Tharangambadi Town Panchayat, presided over the event.