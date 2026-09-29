Drain work delay sparks residents’ ire at Kumarasamy Street in Tambaram

CHENNAI: The ongoing drainage work at the busy Kumarasamy Street in ward 31 in Tambaram which has dragged on for over a month continues to cause inconvenience to the residents.

The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) dug a portion of the drainage canal along the road around 40 days ago.

However, the construction work is yet to be completed, leaving the drain open along the entire stretch, except in front of a few houses, where the residents have constructed covers over the canal at their own expense.

With the northeast monsoon around the corner, the drain, which has not been barricaded, could pose a safety risk, residents said.

The street is home to around 150 residential houses and about 20 commercial establishments. It is also a busy link road connecting Chromepet with Thirumudivakkam, Thiruneermalai and the Outer Ring Road.

KB Kumaran, a resident and social activist, said the civic body had assured residents that the drainage work would be completed within two weeks. “However, after breaking open the existing cover, the staff left the drain open without carrying out further work, including desilting. As the road is narrow and is usually congested, the open drain has become a major problem for motorists,” he said.