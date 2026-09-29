Family of police torture victim Aakash Delison put under house arrest during CM Vijay's visit to Madurai

SIVAGANGA: The family members of Scheduled Caste youth R Aakash Delison, who died on March 8 due to injuries he suffered in police custody, were detained in their house in Manamadurai in Sivaganga district ahead of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s visit to Madurai to inaugurate the gold-ring scheme for newborns.

The police action was a precautionary measure as the family members had attempted to approach the CM’s convoy in Chennai on September 6 in a bid to submit a petition, seeking action against the six police personnel in the case. They were then detained but soon released.

The police deployment before the house on Monday was withdrawn after the CM’s visit to the city.

Police had arrested Delison on alleged assault charges on March 5. He was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on March 6 with injuries allegedly sustained in police custody but died two days later.

The CB-CID chargesheet to a special court stated that policemen had broken his leg in a well-executed plan and that he did not fall from a bridge as was previously claimed by the police.

The injury led to the development of a fat embolism that led to his death, claims the chargesheet.

Meanwhile ,the district court in Sivaganga recently granted bail to the six police personnel suspected in the case and ordered them to submit surety bonds.

The case was adjourned to October 9.