‘Microplastic warning labels must’: Madras HC junks FSSAI plea

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a review petition seeking to recall its order to the centre for making mandatory warning labels regarding the presence of micro/nanoplastics on water bottles and packets of sugar and salt so as to raise awareness among the public.

The petition filed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sought a review of the court order dated February 6.

The court had directed that the mandatory warning – This water may contain micro/nanoplastics – be made on the PET bottles and packets of sugar and salt.

The review petition was moved stating that studies found harmful effects of micro and nanoplastics in the human body, though research remains inconclusive.

The bench comprising justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy also dismissed a petition filed by Pet Packaging Association for Clean Environment praying for the court to recall its order.