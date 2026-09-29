Pathway to burial ground encroached, Dindigul's ‘Oru Thattu’ villagers take three-km detour

DINDIGUL: A 200-metre stretch of the pathway leading to a burial ground in Oru Thattu village has allegedly been encroached upon, leaving residents of Ammainaickanur Town Panchayat struggling to shift the bodies of their loved ones during funerals.

Speaking to TNIE, A Muthupandian, a long-time resident, said more than 200 families live in the village in Bommanaickenpatti.

Whenever a death occurs, villagers have to carry the mortal remains to the burial ground in Ammainaickanur Town Panchayat, located around 1 km away.

“Villagers have been using a route along the water stream to reach the burial ground. However, over the past few years, a few private individuals have claimed ownership of land along the pathway and refused to allow villagers to use it. As a result, villagers are forced to use farmland near the water stream. But when crops are cultivated, farmers object to villagers passing through the fields. Consequently, we are forced to travel more than 3 km to reach the burial ground,” he said. K Rathispandi, another villager, said residents had petitioned the district administration several times seeking action on the issue, but no steps had been taken so far.