'People could not meet CM during weekend': EPS launches sharp attacks on Vijay at Dharapuram campaign

COIMBATORE: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Monday evening, alleged that people could not meet or see Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturdays and Sundays.

Speaking at Dharapuram while campaigning for AIADMK candidate K Bhanumathi, Palaniswami claimed that the Chief Minister visits the Secretariat like an office, meets officials, and poses for photographs during meetings with the press and media. He alleged that the Chief Minister leaves for his residence after 5 pm and remains unavailable to the public on Saturdays and Sundays.

He alleged that he was seeking votes through cinematic-style speeches and scenes, confusing the people of the state.

Palaniswami also accused State ministers, including Revenue Minister K A Sengottaiyan, of visiting AIADMK functionaries at their homes, particularly at night, and begging them to join the TVK.

"Is this how a party should be run? Why are you knocking on the doors of AIADMK functionaries? Does this show that TVK believes it cannot run the party without AIADMK functionaries?" he asked.

Palaniswami claimed that many TVK functionaries had previously been associated with the AIADMK and alleged that a significant number of DMK cadre also had their roots in the AIADMK. "AIADMK functionaries are on deputation in TVK," he said.