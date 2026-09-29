Remarks on Veeramani only matter of 'stage courtesy': Minister D Lokesh Tamilselvan

NAMAKKAL: Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Lokesh Tamilselvan on Monday clarified that his remarks about industrialist Gem R Veeramani, who was recently arrested in connection with a POCSO case, was only a matter of 'stage courtesy'.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of the 'Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothiram' scheme at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital, Tamilselvan said his remarks about Veeramani were made keeping in mind the etiquette of sharing a public stage.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had criticised Tamilselvan and minister P Venkataramanan for attending an event with Veeramani, and questioned Tamilselvan's remarks about him.

Responding to this, Tamilselvan said that the relationship between Palaniswami and Veeramani would become known if it was examined.

Tamilselvan further said the TVK candidates would win the upcoming bye-elections in Dharapuram and Madurantakam by a large margin.

In Namakkal, 1,579 babies born across government hospitals in all parts of the district will be covered under the gold ring scheme. As part of the programme at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital on Monday, 22 babies were presented with the gold rings.