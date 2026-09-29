Sans buses, students walk three km to school in Nagapattinam's Nambiyar Nagar

NAGAPATTINAM: Unlike for others, going to school is a tiresome exercise for most students in Nambiyar Nagar, a fishing village under the Nagapattinam municipality. With no government bus operating through the area, roughly 500 students from the 1,300 families who are from economically weaker sections depend on financially burdensome auto-rickshaws or trudge to schools, which are located 1 to 3 km away, carrying heavy bags.

Unable to afford auto fare, which comes to around Rs 1,000 per person per month, a few parents have shifted their wards to nearby government-aided schools, where they would walk for nearly 1.5 km.

S Dhivyasri, a class 11 student of the government-aided Natarajan Dhamayanthi higher secondary school, and her brother, who studies in class 8, walk 1.5 km to school. “The roads are damaged, and walking on such roads carrying heavy school bags gives us shoulder pain. We get fatigued just as we enter school,” she said.

Dhivyasri’s mother enrolled the children in the aided school because the family could not afford to spend Rs 2,000 on auto rickshaw to send them to the government higher secondary school located 2.5 km away.

For students from economically weaker sections who are studying at Nambiyar Nagar Municipality Middle School, pursuing education after class 8 is a costly affair due to the lack of government transport, as government schools are nearly 2.5 km away.