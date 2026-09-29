Survivor’s kin taken to undisclosed location by police in Madurantakam POCSO case?

CHENNAI: The family of the 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, who was allegedly sexually assaulted near Madurantakam on Friday night, was kept at an undisclosed location under police guard, as the hunt for the perpetrator continued on Monday.

“We have no idea where the child’s parents are. We heard that the police told them not to disclose anything to anyone and deployed a policeman with them for security. The parents themselves do not know where they are now kept at,” a close relative of the girl said on condition of anonymity on Monday evening.

The girl was alone at her house for a few hours on Friday night when the suspect allegedly entered the house and fled after the incident. She later informed her parents, following which they lodged a complaint on Saturday.

The Melmaruvathur All Women Police have registered a case under Sections 9 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The police said the absence of CCTV footage and the girl’s inability to provide details that could help identify the suspect had made the investigation difficult.