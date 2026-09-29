Survivor’s kin taken to undisclosed location by police in Madurantakam POCSO case?

CHENNAI: The family of the 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, who was allegedly sexually assaulted near Madurantakam on Friday night, was kept at an undisclosed location under police guard, as the hunt for the perpetrator continued on Monday.
“We have no idea where the child’s parents are. We heard that the police told them not to disclose anything to anyone and deployed a policeman with them for security. The parents themselves do not know where they are now kept at,” a close relative of the girl said on condition of anonymity on Monday evening.
The girl was alone at her house for a few hours on Friday night when the suspect allegedly entered the house and fled after the incident. She later informed her parents, following which they lodged a complaint on Saturday.
The Melmaruvathur All Women Police have registered a case under Sections 9 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The police said the absence of CCTV footage and the girl’s inability to provide details that could help identify the suspect had made the investigation difficult.
Sources said the house did not have a proper door at the time, facilitating the suspect’s entry. A forensic examination was conducted and a few persons from the neighbourhood were questioned. No arrest has been made so far.
The police also denied reports of a possible gang assault, saying there was no evidence to suggest the involvement of more than one person.
Meanwhile, activists from the Joint Action Against Custodial Torture (JAACT) alleged the police prevented them from meeting the girl’s parents and relatives on Monday. “We did not ask to meet the victim. We only wanted to speak to her parents, but we were denied permission. With the bypoll to Madurantakam fast approaching, the police are trying to prevent the issue from being amplified,” said Aseervatham, a member of JAACT.
A senior Chengalpattu police official, however, told TNIE that the parents are in a state of panic and are not willing to meet the activists. “If the parents were willing to speak to anyone, would allow them to meet. As the parents did not give their consent, we did not allow anyone to meet them,” the official said.